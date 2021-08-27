South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, releases the official music video for her new Afrobeats flavoured single ‘Feel Good’ on Friday 27th August 2021.

Watch the music video for “Feel Good” here – https://youtu.be/tQ-2hQG2Z-c

The ‘Feel Good’ music video is executive produced and directed by Anna Telford from leading Cape Town based production company, Butterfly Films, who produce feature films, commercials, documentaries and music videos for a wide range of global brands, broadcasters and artists.

Commenting on the music video Telford said: “When I first heard Lungi’s joyous, vibey and defiant song, I immediately connected with it. It’s the message we want all women to hear. It’s the song I want to hear on my own lips as I grow as a woman in a man’s world. It’s a song I want to hear my own daughter sing. Lungi’s lyrics are a gift to us all. For me Lungi’s song represents a woman’s journey from suppression and insecurity to a glorious, empowered revival. I chose to interpret this by having Lungi interact with a younger version of herself, gently encouraging her out of her cocoon, through life’s challenges until she is finally bold enough to shine in all her glory.”

Commenting on the making of the video Lungi Naidoo said: “The concept for the music video was simple, it’s little Lungi growing up and becoming a woman in the music industry. The ballet dancer in a cocoon represents me and how tough it was, but if you stay strong & stick it out you can end up a butterfly. In the song there’s a line that says ‘All my Queens they matter’ and we had these beautiful dancers to celebrate women & generational love, from my generation showing love to the next generation & that’s the whole story behind the ‘Feel Good’ music video”

Talking about working with Butterfly Films, Naidoo added: “Anna has been the most amazing person for me to work with and every single person on the set wanted to be there and it felt amazing”.

‘Feel Good’ is the first single taken from Lungi Naidoo’s forthcoming EP ‘COURAGE’ which is set for release on 24 September across all DSPs. The Afrobeats flavoured single was co-written by acclaimed Ghanaian producer and artist, GuiltyBeatz, best known for his hit “AKWAABA”, London- based Zimbabwean artist Donel Mangena & UK producer and songwriter Dantae Johnson. Talking about the significance of the lyrics, Lungi said: “This song is about me, in every way. Sometimes when you’re down you’ve got to envision your happiness as if you are already in that space. This song is about me giving praise in advance for all the blessings I am going to receive. To own one’s Queendom and feel good about it unapologetically. ‘Feel Good’ represents joy, happiness and being triumphant”.

The forthcoming ‘COURAGE’ EP was co-written, recorded and produced by Dantae Johnson at The Woods Studios in London and mixed & executive produced by Pete ‘Boxsta’ Martin at the Matrix Studio complex. ‘Addicted’ was produced by Tega at Blues Steam Entertainment Studio in Lagos, Nigeria. Lungi recorded all the vocals at the Sound Foundry studio in Cape Town with Greg Abrahams.

After a 20 year journey in the music industry, Lungi’s hope for her tenacious EP COURAGE, is that it helps someone out there who may have given up because she wants them to know that they matter and that their story, no matter what the circumstance, matters.

