London mayor orders probe of Asake’s botched concert

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has ordered a probe into the stampede that brought an abrupt end to the Asake’s UK concert, which took place at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London, on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, Mr Khan said his thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy.

According to early reports, a large crowd tried to get into the South London venue without tickets.

The organisers reportedly locked people outside the venue in freezing temperatures, prompting some to try to force their way inside for Asake’s gig.

The O2 Academy can hold 4,921 people. With 2,000 people already inside, another 2,000 people outside in freezing conditions broke in, causing pandemonium.

This led to the show’s cancellation, which had already begun with the Nigerian Afrobeats artiste putting up a performance.

The Mayor said that eight people were taken to the hospital, with four in critical condition.

“An urgent investigation is underway, and I have remained in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night. I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city, and I urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve,” he tweeted Friday.

The Mayor also had an interview with Greatest Hits Radio London News, where he assured the City would find out what happened.

He said, “I’m sure all of London and no less across the country are with those eight people taken to the hospital. Many had gone to see Asake at the Brixton academy at the O2, and we will find out what happened.

“It’s essential we find out what went wrong and attempt to learn lessons from last Night. In the meantime, we have thoughts with those still in the hospital, some in critical condition.”

Apology, cancellation

Meanwhile, Asake has apologised to his fans who were caught in the stampede at the UK concert.

In a post on his social media pages, the ‘Sungba’ singer said his heart is with those injured and caused any discomfort Thursday night.

The singer, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL records, also said that he is in the process of reaching out to affected individuals.

“Pray you to get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful in the end.

“For those who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London. I love you too much,” he wrote.

According to reports, the concert was eventually cancelled part-way through.

Organisers of the show reportedly announced, “The reason we have to stop the show is that they have breached the doors.

“You’ve got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside, and because of security, the police have asked us to close the show.”

It needs to be clarified if those said to have breached the doors had tickets for the event.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, were called to the scene at around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Background

During the week, Asake, also known as Mr Money, serenaded Londoners with several energetic performances.

In one of such performances at the O2 Academy arena, the singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction when his trouser ripped open.

He stylishly left the stage to fix the malfunction.

Meanwhile, come Thursday, 22 December, the rave-of-the-moment singer will be holding the Lagos leg of his show at Eko Hotels.

