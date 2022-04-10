Liverpool contract extension, a ‘sensitive subject’- Egyptian forward Mo Salah

Egyptian striker and liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said the ongoing discussions with Liverpool’s management on a possible extension of his contract were “a sensitive subject”.

Salah in an interview with Skysports on Friday said “there were many things that people didnt know”.

The forward is linked with the Reds until June 2023. An extension of his contract has been under negotiation for a long time.

Media reports say the Egyptian player has the desire to obtain a salary increase that would make him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Currently the Premier League’s top scorer with 20 goals, Salah, who played in the African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon on February 6, has scored just once in his last seven matches.

His side Liverpool are still in the race for a historic quadruple this season, having already won the league cup.

On Sunday 10 April, they go to the Etihad to face Champions Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s side holding a slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table. “The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger”, the Egyptian has said of the upcoming match.

The Reds who are currently second-placed Liverpool are on a run of 10 consecutive Premier League wins.

Sourced from Africanews