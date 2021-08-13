‘Live Within Your Means,’ Singer Timi Dakolo Advises

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has advised his fans to live within their means as there is nothing shameful about it.

The “Iyawo Mi” crooner took to his Twitter page to share this piece of advice.

He wrote:

“Live within your means, there is nothing shameful about it. That’s what you can work with for now.”

Read Also: We Told Our Children About Their Mum’s Rape Ordeal – Timi Dakolo

Information Nigeria recalls the award winning singer and songwriter opened up in a recent interview with Toke Makinwa that he and his wife, Busola told their children about her rape ordeal.

Dakolo said:

“Yes, we informed our kids. I think I raised my kids differently. Children love validation. My kids can talk to me and express themselves very well. I had to make them know that their mother is a superhero. I explained that it was a painful experience that happened when their mum was very young.”

See his post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music