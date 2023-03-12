LISTEN: Asake teases new song

Ahmed ‘Asake’ Ololade, the Nigerian singer, has put out a teaser for what appears to be a potential monster hit.

In a short video shared on his Twitter page in the early hours of Sunday, Asake is seen delivering his lines in a mixture of English and Yoruba while vibing to the beat of the new song.

“Ere mo bawa kosi ja/Sokoto penpe aye nika/yebo yeba formation lo ba aye ja/omo iya ko stay wise/tranquility tranquility I no get time to dey form activity/ko le kalas to fine stability,” he sings.

“Money lo ni infinity/kosi chances kosi probability to see a better version of me with agility/no you can’t fake reality/ogun principality and calamity motilo mo ti payen ti/bebe no dey for jiji/mo si n wa ntiti/still ke money like fitting dripping like vigil I be real gee/oh oh oh oh oh/2:30 fe lu oya ka tun up ki lee too mo.”

What’s the chances, what’s the probability to see a better version of me with agility 💁🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ezuthXRt4x — ASAKE (@asakemusik) March 12, 2023

The caption of the post read: “What’s the chances, what’s the probability to see a better version of me with agility.”

The title of the song is, however, yet to be known.

Asake, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) graduate, ventured into music at a very young age.

He started showcasing his craft by making freestyle videos on social media.

At one point, he attracted the attention of Broda Shaggi, the comedian, and was featured in his skits.

He would later feature in the comedian’s song titled ‘Star’.

Asake stepped into the limelight in 2022 after a series of hits like ‘Sungba,’ ‘Peace Be Upon You’, ‘Organise,’ and ‘Terminator’.

He has also worked with several Nigerian music heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Fireboy, and Tiwa Savage.

In January, the ‘Sungba’ crooner released his first single of the year 2023 titled ‘Yoga’.

Asake is currently signed under YBNL records, a music label owned by Olamide, the indigenous rapper and singer.

