Lioness features Nigeria’s Falz on latest single

THE queen of Namibian rap, medical doctor Lioness, has finally appeased her fans after releasing a banger of a single, titled ‘Linyenga’.

The single features Nigerian superstar Folarin Falana, better known as ‘Falz’.

According to the ‘Superstar’ hitmaker, the song came about after the artists got to know each other better.

“We pitched the song, and he loved it and jumped on it,” Lioness says.

She says a music video for the single would only be shot if her fans demanded it, while staying mum on her upcoming EP.

Although she is predominantly a rap artist, her music style is always evolving, she says.

“I have always tried to diversify my sound and myself as an artist. I never really got stuck doing one genre, although my sound is predominantly rap music.

“I genuinely feel I’m learning and growing, and by that I am constantly working on myself, taking the time to step back and do music research,” Lioness says.

Her sense of fashion is part of her music, and one cannot exist without the other, she says.

“I believe how you present yourself is how people take you.”

Lioness also featured Zimbabwean singer Gemma Griffiths on her recently released EP, called ‘A Girl from Harare’.

She says it was a great experience.

– unWrap.online

Sourced From Nigerian Music