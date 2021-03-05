Lil5ive – Dreams and Imaginations [Review]

A blend of Afro-pop, Afro-swing and Cloud Rap, Lil5ive is introspective, brutally honest, ambitious and grateful on this six-track EP. Its production is excellent, but so is Lil5ive’s delivery and topical conversations across 18 minutes.

At different times, Lil5ive felt like the Afro-pop version of the atypical pessimistic Gen Z cloud rapper, who has an obsession with drugs. He brilliantly articulates his thoughts with expressive songwriting which finds beautiful pockets, but can also be raw.

Sometimes though, he doesn’t embrace the darkness of pessimism and allow himself to be consumed by it. Through darkness and struggles in his personal life and as a young Nigerian in Nigeria, he still finds a reason to be ‘Happy.’

On the same record, he boldly says that, “I am my mama’s son, I can never lose…”

He also sings that, “Felt like I was screaming but no one could hear me, but I would be damned if I don’t make it…”

But sometimes, he enjoys the darkness a little too much. He uses ‘Drugs’ as an appraisal of his consumption of depressants and stimulants aboard the atypical Cloud Rap beat which suits drug-related, pessimistic music. He even describes a drug as his “baby.”

Lil5ive uses drugs as a coping mechanism for his intensity. He doesn’t give any cogent reason for his drug consumption, but he seems to like that feeling. He also admits to smoking on ‘Where.’

‘Where’ is a wake-up call to self by Lil5ive aboard beautiful Afro-pop, impressively dense chords and melodies as well as beautifully-timed use of percussion. After being back for a while, Lil5ive lays out his manifesto and speaks his dreams into existence.

‘Hallelujah’ is a case of gratitude aboard Reggae-Fusion/Bashment. The zenith of this record is how Lil5ive pronounces, “Hallelujah…” on his post-chorus.

Sometimes, Lil5ive has ‘Feelings’ and craves ‘Good Good Loving’ unruly and lawless girl.

Final Thoughts

It feels like Lil5ive is on the final lap of his artist development phase and his handlers should be elated. Asides from this EP’s sequencing, the only other real critique of this EP is its title, ‘Dreams and Imaginations.’

