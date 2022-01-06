Liberia: Fears of jailbreaks heighten as prisons run out of food

– Advertisement –





There are heightened fears of jailbreaks in Liberia as prisons run out of food. Some prisons in Liberia are refusing to accept new inmates as a result of the crisis.

Reports say all 15 prison facilities in Liberia have run out of food.

The situation is being blamed on a number of factors including delays in remitting funds for food and upkeep of prison facilities.

As a result the Monrovia Central Prison and another facility have temporarily shut their doors to newcomers.

According to prison officials they want to avoid putting more inmates at risk because of the food shortage. The officials fear that angry inmates could stage jailbreaks.

Government intervenes

Director of prisons, Sainleseh Kwaidah, has announced that government has moved to resolve the situation.

As a result, the two prisons that had stopped admitting inmates had reopened their doors and food was reaching others.

A well-known businessman who has often provided cooked meals to inmates in the Monrovia Central Prison is also complementing the government’s efforts to provide food for the inmates.

Prison warders have in recent days criticised the government’s handling of the affairs of the crowded correctional facilities.

Source: Africafeeds.com