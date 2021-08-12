Liberia: Cultural Ambassador Launches Fundraiser to Support Deceased Musician Caesar Gartor’s Children – AllAfrica.com

Monrovia — Liberia’s Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee has launched a fundraiser aimed at soliciting financial support and contributions towards the betterment of orphans left behind by fallen Liberian musical icon Caesar Gartor, with a call on young Liberian musicians to “lay a foundation for tomorrow” and desist from lavishing funds generated from their works or performances.

Mr. Gartor , a renowned Liberian musician reportedly died from high blood pressure on Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was 70.

His wife Oretha Gartor predeceased him on April 29 of this year.

The fallen couple left behind five children between the ages of 12 years and three months old respectively.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Tuesday, August 10, Ambassador Endee described the fallen Liberian musician as a great statesman who served his country in various capacities.

Prior to his demise, Mr. Gartor was also an employee of the National Cultural Troupe of Liberia which is under MICAT as the lead singer in the band, and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

She noted that the numerous sacrifices made by Mr. Gartor who flown the flag of Liberia at both national and international occasions should not be downplayed or ignored.

She noted that though it is difficult in Liberia for people who provide means and avenues for one another to be appreciated, Liberians and other philanthropists and humanitarian organizations operating in the country and abroad should come to the aid of the orphans.

“Normally I do not go public with funerals that concern others. But this one is very important to us. It is not only about the funeral but Caesar’s children who are orphans. We are here to raise money to be able to concentrate on the upkeep of his children. The Gartor’s family has asked me to coordinate the funeral of their fallen relative along with the Musician Union”

She disclosed that the grandmother of the children is not in the possible to shoulder their needs and as such, humanitarians and others should see reason to help the children live a better life like any other Liberian children.

“The grandmother of these children is not working; she’s not even doing business. How can we help these children? We want to really appeal to our friends in the diaspora, the GOL, philanthropic organizations, friends, citizens and business associations to please help us not only for the funeral of Caesar Gartor but the upkeep of his children”.

According to her, the LCP has officially written the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) to provide some level of assistance-a plea that has received a positive response.

Account setup

Madam Endee further disclosed that an account has been setup at the Afriland Bank in Monrovia for the sake of transparency and accountability in handling funds that will be received for the purpose intended.

The account number is: 0100010201667705-32, with holder title LCP/Caeser Gartor Go Fund

The signatories to the account include two representatives from the LCP and a representative from the Musician Union.

She noted that though Mr. Gartor will be laid to rest on August 21, the campaign launched solely places more emphasis or priority on the wellbeing of his children.

Madam Endee maintained that the latest situation is a wakeup call to citizens, particularly Liberian musicians in the diaspora and others to collectively hold together in a bid to “serve humanity”.

“We are also appealing to the Ministry of Gender to be able to help us to in turn help these children with their grandmother so that tomorrow we can say we have done something because, Caesar served this country. People dance to his music and it made them happy. He changed lives by putting smile on the faces of the Liberian people.

She, however, expressed regret over the neglect and abandonment of Liberian artists by those who normally sing and dance to their songs when they are dead.

The caution

Meanwhile, Ambassador Endee has cautioned young Liberian musical artists to desist from extravagant lifestyle and place keen focus on guaranteeing their future and the future of their children or other family members.

She maintained that artists in the entertainment industry should make sure to “build a foundation” for tomorrow, instead of sitting supinely and doing nothing.

“When you are making music or you are participating in fine or performing arts make sure you lay a foundation for tomorrow. If you make US$100 keep US$2 so that tomorrow when the rain falls on you, your sun will shine”.

“Right now we are a week and a half away from burying Caesar (Gartor). We don’t have money; we need to make sure that we pay the funeral home. The government has promised that they will support and we are asking friendly friends to come and also support this initiative. Our goal is not the funeral, but the children”.

Ambassador Endee added that though it is not a bad thing for artists to live a flamboyant or glamorous lifestyle, they must be cognizant of the fact that the entertainment market in Liberia remains poor as compare to other countries including Nigeria.

She noted that the lack of marketing outlets to trade the works of Liberian artists remains one of the factors which make it difficult for them to save the earnings.

“We do not beg when artists passed. An artist must live glamorous life but we do not have the population like Nigeria. The artists in Nigeria are not doing better than us, but they have the market”.

Transparency

Meanwhile, Ambassador Endee has vowed to ensure transparency and accountability over funds that will be raised for the initiative.

According to her, funds will only be withdrawn from the account based on requisitions with the publishing of a full comprehensive report along with a bank statement following the climax of the endeavor.

“We are pleading to all Liberians; if you can even give five dollars, it will be documented. This is a sad story of Oretha and Caesar Gartor being dead and you have five children that are orphans”.

She called on Liberia’s Vice President Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, First Lady Madam Clar Weah to jumpstart the initiative in a bid to guarantee a better living condition for the orphans.

Also speaking, the Deputy Minister for Cultural Affairs at MICAT, Lance Gbagonyon, extended condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Liberian government.

He admitted that Mr. Gartor served Liberia and its people and as such, it is unfortunate for Ambassador Endee to launch a fund raiser for him and his children.

“We have received official communications from the Musician Union and our Ambassador Juli Endee concerning the death of our brother. The Minister just arrived and hopefully by next week, we will get to the bereaved family. Our concern is not to give him a flamboyant burial but to see how we can help support his children”.

For his part, the Officer-In-Charge of the Musician Union and Manager of the fallen Liberian musician, Tony Karbedeh, lauded Madam Endee for the “leadership role” she continues to play to help improve the entertainment industry in Liberia.

He noted that artists continue to serve Liberia and its citizens, and as such, they should not be forgotten for their high level of contributions to the society.

He used the occasion to call on Liberian musical artists to always show concern to one another in good or bad times.

At the same time, the family of the fallen Liberian musician has commended Madam Endee for the launch of the initiative.

Mr. James Gartor indicated that since the unfortunate passing of his brother and his sister-in-law, things have not been fine for the children.

He noted that the burdens would exacerbate to another level if the initiative launched by Ambassador Endee is not given credence by Liberians and other philanthropists.

