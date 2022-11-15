Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ becomes the most streamed song in UK history

According to Lewis, he wrote the song for his Grandmother who passed and it took 6 months to write the song. The single reached number 1 in the UK and remained at the top for 7 weeks. It was also his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 debuting at number 85 and peaking at number 1.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Lewis Capaldi said:

“I’m the streaming king! In the UK! On this particular song! I feel huge, I feel massive, I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music. Thank you. A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life…or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album.” [UK OFFICIAL CHARTS]

‘Someone You Loved’ was nominated for Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards and it also earned the Song of the Year prize at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The song is platinum in 13 countries going including the United States and in the UK where it’s 7 times platinum.

