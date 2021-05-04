Leave Bill and Melinda Gates alone, Frank Edwards attacks Nigerians

Frank Edwards, a Nigerian Gospel singer and songwriter, has advised Nigerians to focus inward and not be distracted by news coming from the …

Frank Edwards, a Nigerian Gospel singer and songwriter, has advised Nigerians to focus inward and not be distracted by news coming from the camp of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Sixty-four-year-old Bill, who is the fourth richest man in the world and his wife, Melinda posted a joint statement on Twitter on Monday about their divorce.

The news has got Nigerians talking about how their money will be divided amid other issues.

However, with the report that Kaduna terrorists may kill students of Greenfield University today, Frank Edward expressed worries over where the interest of Nigerians on social media lie.

“Kidnappings are going on in Nigeria! People are being killed. And Nigerians are busy talking about bill gates divorce ?!!! What is my business? Was I even born when they started the marriage?!! Pls let’s focus inward!,” Frank Edwards wrote on Twitter.

