Laycon Set To Release New Music

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon is set to release new music. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday morning to thank his fans known as the Icons for always supporting him.

He also hinted at releasing new music soon.

”ICONS OR ICONS ALWAYS ICONS I LOVE YOU GUYS SO SO MUCH. NEW MUSIC OTW !!! #WILvsYBAG”, he tweeted.

Read Also: Laycon Excited Hits 900K Followers On Twitter

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper and graduate of Philosophy recently reacted to trolls who described him as ‘Ikorodu Kendrick Lamar’.

The ‘Fierce’ crooner said in the viral video that he is proud to be recognized as a rapper and not a footballer.