Launch of the Egypt Market Assessment report

What: Launch of The Entrepreneurship in Egypt: an overview of the ecosystem report, sponsored by the Swiss Economic Cooperation Office and the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Lab of the African Development Bank. Who: The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab of the African Development Bank and the Swiss Economic Cooperation Office When: 4 October 2022; 12.00 -13:15 Egypt Local Time (10.00am – 11:15 GMT) Where: Virtual; click here to register to attend.

The African Development Bank’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab and the Swiss Economic Cooperation Office (SECO) will host an event to launch the Egypt Ecosystem Mapping report “Entrepreneurship in Egypt: an overview of the ecosystem.” The launch will be held virtually, at which the report’s findings and recommendations to stakeholders will be shared.

The report updates a mapping study undertaken in 2018 to include new programs and initiatives as well as new participants to the ecosystem. It also incorporates existing initiatives and gaps to be filled to keep the ecosystem on its current growth path. Dr Ayman Ismail, the Abdul Latif Jameel Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship and Associate Professor at American University in Cairo School of Business, produced the original and the updated versions of the report.

Laila Kannawi of the Office for International Cooperation with the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt will take part in the event. From the African Development Bank, Abdourahmane Diaw, Country Manager for Egypt, Gehane El-Sokkary, Principal Social Sector Expert, and Ndeye Absa Gningue, Senior Innovation Officer, will participate.

Over the past few years, the Egyptian entrepreneurship ecosystem has grown exponentially, attracting global investments and becoming one of the most important emerging markets in Africa and the MENA region.

On-site attendance at the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt is possible, with limited seats, on a first come, first served basis. Please contact laila.kenawy@eda.admin.ch before the 2nd of October to attend physically.

Speaker

AYMAN ISMAIL

Ayman Ismail is an international expert in entrepreneurship and economic development. He is currently the Abdul Latif Jameel Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship and Associate Professor at AUC School of Business and the founding director of AUC Venture Lab and AUC Angels. He is a co-founder, angel investor or board member in several fast-growing startups in fintech, microfinance and logistics. Previously, he was a research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, a consultant in McKinsey & Company’s New York office, a co-founder and managing partner at Enovio Consulting, and a Young Global Leader (YGL) at the World Economic Forum (WEF). He received his PhD in International Economic Development from MIT.

African Development Bank Group