LASG advocates use of music, drama to stimulate teaching

The Lagos State Government has charged teachers to bring more innovations to their classrooms as part of efforts to make learning and interesting for the students.

Mr Abayomi Abolaji, Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Education, gave the charge at the Annual Seminar/Workshop for Music, Drama Teachers and Desk Officers in Secondary Schools across the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at the Ministry of Education, Co-Curricular Services Division, Akoka on Friday in Lagos.

” The government will continue to provide intellectual forums and workshops to enhance its delivery for better performances in all schools across Lagos State.” he said.

According to him, the state government has enabled continuous training programmes and seminars to build the capacity of teachers by providing various forums where they would be exposed to the new trends.

” The step will create enabling environment and platform for the teachers to get acquainted on ways of improving teaching and learning outcomes,” he explained.

Abolaji emphasised on the need for the teachers to improve on their skills, extolling Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to the growth of the education sector.

He also tasked the teachers to maximise the opportunity of the programme by sharpening their skills in order to add value to their various subject lines in the arts field.

” Teaching is a lifelong experience and teachers need to be updated with the requisite skills to meet up with world demand for education,” Abolaji added.

The Perm-Sec noted that entertainment was growing rapidly and there was need for the children to have various skills and talents in arts which needs to be stimulated.

” I am positive that we have a future that is bright with the talents and skills of our school children being discovered on regular basis, our arts and crafts industry is growing by the day.

” Yet there is still a large market waiting to be exploited by our students and it is most important that we have to guide them accordingly,” Abayomi said.

Earlier, Mrs Olubunmi Sosanya, Director Co-Curricular Services Division of the Ministry, said that the authorities have continued to provide various opportunities for the children to display their skills and talents.

Sosanya emphasised that the efforts prompted the need to also train all their teachers on how best they can train their students while performing in drama, music and other arts displays.

Also, Dr Albert Oikhelome, an associate professor, Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, and a facilitator at the programme, commended the state government for training teachers in the field of music and drama.

Oikhelome described the initiative as a genre of art as a tool for social change in Nigeria adding, ” this can promote inter-ethnic relationship, religious tolerance and sustenance of democracy.” (NAN)

Sourced From Nigerian Music