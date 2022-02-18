Kill and Pack Squad shoots music promoter, escapes with body, phone, motorbike





…victim’s mother seeks justice

A new criminal gang called ‘kill and pack’ has reportedly taken over Ikorodu and its environs as they murdered innocent residents recklessly and escape with their bodies to cover up their track. The group, who hide under the guise of land grabbing, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man, Alex Iviawho and escaped with his body at Agbowa area of Lagos State. The victim, a musician with the stage name ‘Big Brown’ on January 27, around 10am took his mother to her farm and promised to returned by 2pm to take her back home but was shot in the process.

It was learnt that Ivia was on his way to the farm to pick up his mother at Odo Abatiwa village, but stopped along the road to withdraw money from a woman operating P.O.S. but yet to collect the money when the suspected ‘kill and pack squad’ cum land grabbers rode on about 20 motorcycles and they started shooting sporadically and the victim was shot in the chest and his thigh in the process. According to the victim’s sister, Syvestina Wilfred, her brother was yet to collect the money from the P.O.S operator when he was shot by the invaders, unfortunately up till now his body is yet to be recovered either dead or alive. Wilfred said that she was in her shop when someone called her that his younger brother had been shot by land grabbers, but was still expecting him at her shop on the fateful day, because she had something important she wanted to discussed with him before he was shot.





She said: “Immediately I received the phone call I started calling my mother’s phone who was still expecting him and his brother, both line was not going through. At that point I became confused, even the commercial motorcycle riders in our area are also afraid of going to the village where the incident occurred, because of the manners the landgrabbers were shooting sporadically. When I don’t know what to do again, I went to report the matter to Agbowa Police Station and the police then followed me to the village, where the incident took place. Unfortunately, When will got to the scene my brother’s body was nowhere to be found at the spot he was shot by the hoodlums and the policemen and I became confused and we left with the hope that he was still alive.

“Immediately after the land grabbers finished their operation, they escaped through another village to Imota and went away from there, at the spot where my brother was shot three cartridges, his shoes was found at the scene with blood stain everywhere on the leaves in the bush. When some elderly women in Abatiwa village saw how I was disturbed, they later came to me and said the land grabbers after shooting my brother left him in a pool of blood to die, but after a short time, five motorbikes turned back and escaped with my brother’s body. It was the villagers, who told me that he was shot on the chest and his thigh. Presently, we don’t if he’s still alive or dead. What we are after is his safety, even if he’s dead they should please us his remains to bury.” Meanwhile, the Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the act and those arrested denied their involvement.

“We have searched the whole village and the neighbouring villages will couldn’t found him, this is given my mother sleeplessness night and we the family members. My brother is an easy going person; he has a studio where people always come to record music, he’s also a musician.





If not because of our parents he took to farm on this fateful day, such incident wouldn’t befall him. We don’t even know where to search again,” Alex’s sister lamented. The distraught victim’s mother, Mrs. Lydia Iviawho told our correspondent that it was because some labourers who wanted to work in her farm that was why she begged his son to dropped them off at the farm which he promised to returned by 2p.m to take them back home that was the discussion I had with my son before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The mother, who was weeping when narrating the incident, said after his son dropped them off, he claimed he was going back to his studio to work on some music instruments. She said: ” Immediately the labourers finished their work, they were about to change their clothes to leave the farm when I put to call across to my son to come pick me and the labourers from the farm. When I called him he said that he was on his way, while I was calling I was hearing gunshots at the background of our conversation after I dropped the call, I called back again to warn him not go through where the gunshots was coming from Unfortunately, my son’s phone line was no longer connecting it was then I knew something terrible had happened to him.

“I called his phone for about 15 times no response. After the gunshots subdue, I and the labourers decided to leave the farm, it was on a way out that we saw some youths and they happened to be from the village I was coming from and I went to them and they advised me not go; that some land grabbers were shooting and they have shot someone, that was when I told them I wanted to go and check the person they shot if its my son. I was about going when they held me back and I stayed back with them where they hide.

“Few minutes later, I received a phone call from someone telling me that my son had been shot by the landgrabbers. That was the last thing I heard before I found myself at the hospital, since then we have not seen him. We have searched everywhere including neighboring villages. I was told it was those who shot my son that escaped with his body soaked in blood. I don’t know why they held on to my son, I want to see my son dead or alive they should please release him for me. We have also gone to different hospitals; I am begging to please release him for God sake.”

The victim’s elder brother, Mr. Jackson Iviawho said that every family had been devastated over the disappearance of their younger brother, if he’s still alive or dead nobody. He explained: “After the attacked, we went to the scene where the incident occurred; to our surprised, we also couldn’t find is motorcycle and phone the hoodlums took everything away. He is a great loss to us in our family. He is someone who has a plan for every members of the family. After he was shot they also beat him before they finally took him away. My brother never belongs to any cult group. I want justice to prevail on this matter.

I don’t want my brother to die in vain. Our parents have not been able to sleep, eat since the incident occurred.” It was also learnt that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident and they are presently at Ogun State Police Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta but they would be transferred to Zone II Command, Onikan, Lagos for further investigation. When contacted to get her reaction, the zone II, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Hauwa Idris promised to get back to our correspondent but yet react as at the time of going to press.





