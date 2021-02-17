Kenya’s locust hunters on tireless quest to halt ancient pest

You are here
Kenyas Locust Hunters On Tireless Quest To Halt Ancient Pest


In Kenya, the Food and Agriculture Organization has teamed up with the company 51 Degrees, which specializes in managing protected areas, and has rejigged software developed for tracking everything from poaching to injured wildlife or illegal logging, to hunt locust swarms.  The locusts first infested the east and Horn of Africa in mid-2019, eventually invading nine countries as the region experienced one of its wettest rainy seasons in decades. Some countries like Kenya had not seen the pest in up to 70 years.

Kenyas Locust Hunters On Tireless Quest To Halt Ancient PestSourced from Africanews

