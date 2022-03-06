Kenyan running legend Kipchoge wins the Tokyo marathon

Kenyan double-olympic champion, Eliud Kipchoge, won the Tokyo marathon this Sunday.

The 37-year old running legend failed, however, to break his own world record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds set in Berlin in 2018.

Last year, Kipchoge also took the Olympic title at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women’s race, 28-year old Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, also a world record holder, won in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 2 seconds.

She had finished second at the Tokyo Olympics behind her compatriot Perez Jepchirchir.

Sourced from Africanews