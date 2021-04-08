Kenyan journalist shot dead at her home by gunmen

– Advertisement –





A female journalist working for Kenya’s state broadcaster, Betty Barasa has been shot dead in her house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

According to police, Betty Barasa on Wednesday night was waiting for the gate to her residence to be opened when gunmen accosted her.

The suspects according to police were hiding at a nearby house, which is still under construction when Ms Barasa arrived at the front of her residence.

The gunmen forced their way into the house of the journalist following a confrontation and made monetary demands. While in her house the gunmen ordered Barasa’s husband, her son and house help to lie on the ground. – Advertisement –

They then ransacked the house, holding Barasa at gun point while searching for money only to fail to secure it. Disappointed by their failure to find money at the home, the gunmen shot Ms. Barasa twice in the head and she died on the spot. Police say they have launched a manhunt for the thugs, who made away with some electronics. Kenya’s media council has condemned the killing and called for a speedy investigation. The @MediaCouncilK has learnt with sadness, the unfortunate death of Ms. Betty Barasa, a Senior Video Editor with @KBCChannel1. The Council expresses it deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues. #RIPBettyBarasa@CrimeScribesKE pic.twitter.com/k20x5vYqVt — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) April 8, 2021 – Advertisement –



