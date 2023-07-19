Kenya: Schools closed as anti-government protests resume

Some schools in Kenya have been shut indefinitely as three days of nationwide cost-of-living protests resume.

It follow’s last week’s violent protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people.

In a statement, the interior ministry said the closure of the schools has been necessitated by intelligence of armed skirmishes.

“The government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public [on Wednesday] intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi and Mombasa counties,” the interior ministry said.

Kenya’s Police chief, Japheth Koome has declared the anti-tax hike protests illegal. A high court though rejected the request to declare the protests illegal.

Fallouts from last week’s protest

Last Wednesday, the police shot at least 10 people during a similar protest.

More than 50 schoolchildren teargassed while in their classroom were hospitalised in an unconscious state.

There have been reports of police firing teargas canisters at protesters in neighbourhoods around Nairobi.

In Western Kenya, protesters armed with crude weapons extorted money from road users as they barricaded roads.

There have been widespread criticisms from human rights organisations against the police for allegedly using excessive force on the protestors.

Some diplomats and international groups have also expressed deep concerns over the situation in Kenya.

They have called for dialogue to address the issues at hand.

Source: Africafeeds.com