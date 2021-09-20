Kenya eyes full reopening in December [Business Africa]

Kenya’s economy shrank 0.3% in 2020, according to the Bureau of Statistics. In addition to youth unemployment, Kenya’s economy is being disrupted by restrictive measures due to the Covid19, With us from Bungoma Dr. Catherine Laura Mamuli, a lecturer from Kibakii, University, Bungoma, Kenya.

83% of the jobs recorded were in the informal sector in this period of pandemic crisis. In Nairobi, our correspondent Ronald Agak, met the head of Jua Kali, this company employs youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Nigeria’s food production threatened by insecurity

Benue State in Nigeria produces the staple foods consumed throughout the country. But in recent years, the region has been unable to meet rising demand. In addition, the closure of the borders imposed by the government in order to fight smuggling and improve food self-sufficiency has caused prices to soar. To support these farmers, the Central Bank of Nigeria has released $1.92 billion.

Senegalese decry high commodity prices

The import tax on refined sugar has been suspended until October 15 in Senegal. The objective of this measure is to defuse the economic crisis following the health crisis. On the markets, the measure has caught traders unawares as they had already stocked up and are now forced to lower their prices.

Sourced from Africanews