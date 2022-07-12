Kenya Elections: Former Botswana President Festus Moga to head Commonwealth Observer Group
The Commonwealth Observer Group will arrive in Nairobi on 2 August 2022 and will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat
LONDON, 12 July 2022 – The Commonwealth has announced the appointment of Botswana’s former President, H.E. Festus Mogae, to lead its observer group for Kenya’s upcoming general elections.
The 20-person Group will be in Kenya for the 9 August polls at the invitation of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. It follows a visit by a Commonwealth pre-election assessment team in April.
Announcing the team in London, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said:
“Election observation is an essential component of our efforts to support member countries to strengthen the processes, culture, and institutions of democracy, and to enable citizen participation and representation at all levels.
“I am grateful to President Mogae and all observers for accepting this important assignment, as we continue to promote and protect electoral democracy – and the right of individuals to participate in processes which shape their societies through credible, inclusive, and transparent elections – in line with the Commonwealth Charter.”
Ahead of the Group’s arrival, an advance team from the Commonwealth will arrive on 16 July to meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, and other international observers. They will travel across the country to build a comprehensive picture on the conduct of the process and to observe the campaign and the electoral preparations.
The Chair and observers have been given the mandate to observe and consider the factors affecting the credibility of the electoral process as a whole and to judge whether elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which Kenya has committed itself, including legislation and relevant regional, commonwealth and international commitments.
The Commonwealth Observer Group will arrive in Nairobi on 2 August 2022 and will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by the Deputy Secretary-General Dr Arjoon Suddhoo.
The Commonwealth Observer Group members are:
H.E. Festus Moga – Chairperson
Former President of Botswana
Dr Anne Gallagher
Director-General, Commonwealth Foundation, Australia
Mr Darrell Bradley
Former Mayor of Belize City, Belize
Dr Simon Munzu
Former UN Deputy Special Representative for Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon
Hon Halifa Sallah
Former National Assembly Member, The Gambia
Mr Jerald Joseph
Former Human Rights Commissioner, Malaysia
Dr Evarist Bartolo
Former Foreign Minister, Malta
Hon Maryan Street
Former Minister of Housing, New Zealand
Ms Idayat Hassan
Director, Centre for Democracy and Development, Nigeria
Prof Attahiru Jega
Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria
Ms Nighat Dad
Founder and Executive Director of Digital Rights Foundation, Pakistan
Mrs Marcella Samba-Sesay
Chairperson, National Election Watch, Sierra Leone
Professor Mandla Mchunu
Former Chief Election Officer, South Africa
Dr Victor Shale
Elections and governance Expert, South Africa
Mrs Fern Narcis-Scope
Chief Election Officer, Elections and Boundaries Commission Trinidad and Tobago
Justice James Ogoola
Former Principal Judge of the High Court, Uganda
Ms Zeinab Badawi
Broadcaster and President of School of Oriental and African Studies, United Kingdom
Baroness Denise Kingsmill
Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
Mr Mark Stephens CBE
Lawyer, United Kingdom
Dr Chaloka Beyani
Professor of Law, London School of Economics, Zambia