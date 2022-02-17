Kenya: Education Minister wants gay students de-boardenized

– Advertisement –





Kenya’s education minister has stirred controversy by proposing that gays should not be allowed to study in boarding schools.

Prof George Magoha argues that the presence of gay students in boarding schools is an infringement on the rights of other learners.

According to Prof Magoha instead that the gay students “moving from one bed to another”, they should be admitted to day schools.

It comes after a male student was reportedly sodomised at a boarding high school in the capital Nairobi.

He said that while he had nothing against gay students, having them in day schools would allow closer supervision by their parents.

Mixed reactions

– Advertisement –



The education minister’s statement has elicited mixed reactions online.

Some Kenyans say that the minister’s statements are discriminatory while others say some gay students are infringing on other students’ rights.

On Monday, the minister said his earlier statement had been misunderstood to mean that gay students should be expelled from boarding schools.

Mr. Magoha was in December quoted as saying that “children who are homosexual and lesbians must go to day schools close to their homes”.

– Advertisement –





The statement sparked protests that were organised by the queer community in Nairobi.

Source: Africafeeds.com