Kenya Airways strike disrupts flights as passengers get stranded

Thousands of flights have been disrupted and passengers stranded following pilots strike at Kenya Airways.

Kenya airways is one of Africa’s biggest carriers but has been facing some challenges forcing Saturday’s strike, despite the government urging them to call it off.

The pilots union have called the strike over a dispute on pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay for its members.

The company had earlier called the planned strike unlawful and warned it could jeopardise its recovery from the pandemic.

Kenya airways said it could lose at least 300 million shillings ($2.5 million) a day as a result of the strike.

On Monday, a court ruling suspended the strike notice, but the pilots maintained the strike.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said the carrier’s management declined to listen to their proposals on how resolve their grievances.

“No KQ (Kenya Airways) aircraft has departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport flown by a KALPA member from 6 a.m. this morning,” the union said in a statement. “The strike is fully in force.”

Thousands of business and leisure travellers have been hit hard by the strike.

Source: Africafeeds.com