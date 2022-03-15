Kanye West told me my career was over, Kim Kardashian claims

Reality TV star and billionaire, Kim Kardashian, has claimed that her estranged husband, Kanye West, had told her that her “career was over”.

Kim made the revelation during the first official trailer of a newly packaged Kardashian show which aired on Monday, Daily Mail reported.

In the trailer, the mother-of-four was seen telling her sisters that West told her that her “career was over,” as she also revealed that it was “really hard” to deal with the rapper.

“It is really hard with Kanye,” she was heard saying.

Kanye and Kim have been involved in public squabbles recently over the parenting of their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim’s romantic relationship with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, was also a source of grief for the rapper, who steadily kept bashing Davidson on social media and threatening bodily harm.

In the trailer, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, also said that “no one saw” Kim and Pete coming.

This comes a day after he reaffirmed his disapproval over the usage of TikTok by his eight-year-old daughter, North West.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Donda star faulted his daughter for singing a love song on the video creation app.

The rapper had last month complained that his daughter, whom he shared with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, used TikTok “against his will”.

