Jumia Nigeria Unveils Black Friday Mega Sales





Jumia, a leading Pan African online retailer and eCommerce platform, has announced the return of its annual Black Friday sales promo in Nigeria. The event, dubbed ‘Every Day is Black Friday’ is the ninth edition of the Jumia Black Friday sales.

Jumia’s 2021 Black Friday promises to be bigger and better than the previous years, with jingles and ads already promising shoppers the best of deals. In anticipation of the annual Black Friday sales promo, Jumia released the first in an exciting series of adverts themed around hilarious mishaps and the even bigger deals on the company’s websites. The TVC features Nigerian hip-hop legend, Naeto C and also uses the singer’s 2008 hit single, Kini Big Deal, which adds a dash of nostalgia.

The ad stars a young excited woman who gets a shoddy haircut just before a big event. As she frets over the situation, the Kini Big Deal singer pops on-screen and wittily informs the woman that there is an even bigger deal than her hair mishap – Jumia’s Black Friday deals. The ad closes with highlights of some of the amazing deals to be gotten from Jumia Black Friday Sales.

Jumia, the biggest online retailer in the market, has started publicising its upcoming Black Friday month, which is scheduled to kick-start on the 5th of November and end on 30th November 2021.

So far, over 1,000 customers have taken advantage of the deals in less than nine days!

