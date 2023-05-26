Jubilation As Tinubu, Shettima Storm Inauguration Concert In Abuja

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday night, stormed the venue of the inauguration concert.

It was gathered that the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja was aimed at celebrating the inauguration of Tinubu.

The event comes shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger honours respectively in Abuja on Thursday.

Many Nigerian celebrities like Eniola Badmus, Seyi Law, Umar Sheriff, Wande Coal, Naira Marley amongst others were present at the concert.

READ MORE: Buhari Confers GCFR, GCON Honours On Tinubu, Shettima

The crowd also welcomed Tinubu and Shettima with loud ovation while they were being introduced at the event.

Recall INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national honours on President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

President Buhari also conferred the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima with the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) honour.

Buhari said he has run a good race while calling on Tinubu not to forget that leadership comes with responsibility.

Last week, the federal government released the programme of activities to usher in the Tinubu administration.

The transition programme tagged ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’ features 13 events spread across eight days.

Sourced From Nigerian Music