Jonathan’s ex-aide accuses Duncan Mighty of missing concert after collecting N3.6m
Jackson Ude, the former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused Duncan Mighty of failing to show up for a concert after he…
Jackson Ude, the former media aide to ex-President Goodluck
Jonathan, has accused Duncan Mighty of failing to show up for a concert after
he was paid.
Ude was a former director of strategy and communications
under Jonathan.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, the journalist and
communication expert claimed he paid the musician the sum of N3 million for the
Nkporo Youths Unity concert held in December.
Ude also claimed he paid the ‘Port Harcourt Son’ crooner an
additional N630,000 for flight tickets.
The journalist alleged that Duncan Mighty did not turn up
for the concert eventually. He added that it was later that he saw reports
which claimed he was involved in an accident.
“I paid Duncan Mighty N3million for Nkporo Youths Unity
Concert that held December 30, 2021, and additional N630k for flight tickets.
He didn’t show up for the concert,” he said.
Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money from show promoters and not showing up. He did that with a show in Uromi, Uyo and other places. I am not one who would want to deal with folks in the entertainment industry. Duncan should avoid my troubles and pay back NOW!
— Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) January 15, 2022
“Next, I heard was a picture of him wrapped in bandages
claiming accident while holding his cell phone.”
Ude further alleged that the singer has become “notorious
for collecting money from show promoters and not showing up.”
He also called on the musician to avoid his troubles by
paying him back the money.
“Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money
from show promoters and not showing up. He did that with a show in Uromi, Uyo
and other places,” he added.
“I am not one who would want to deal with folks in the
entertainment industry. Duncan should avoid my troubles and payback now!”
Duncan Mighty had earlier revealed he had an accident on his
to way Uyo in Akwa Ibom state.
The musician is yet to react to Ude’s allegation as of the
time of this report.