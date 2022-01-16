Jonathan’s ex-aide accuses Duncan Mighty of missing concert after collecting N3.6m

Jackson Ude, the former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused Duncan Mighty of failing to show up for a concert after he…

Jackson Ude, the former media aide to ex-President Goodluck

Jonathan, has accused Duncan Mighty of failing to show up for a concert after

he was paid.

Ude was a former director of strategy and communications

under Jonathan.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the journalist and

communication expert claimed he paid the musician the sum of N3 million for the

Nkporo Youths Unity concert held in December.

Ude also claimed he paid the ‘Port Harcourt Son’ crooner an

additional N630,000 for flight tickets.

The journalist alleged that Duncan Mighty did not turn up

for the concert eventually. He added that it was later that he saw reports

which claimed he was involved in an accident.

“I paid Duncan Mighty N3million for Nkporo Youths Unity

Concert that held December 30, 2021, and additional N630k for flight tickets.

He didn’t show up for the concert,” he said.

Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money from show promoters and not showing up. He did that with a show in Uromi, Uyo and other places. I am not one who would want to deal with folks in the entertainment industry. Duncan should avoid my troubles and pay back NOW! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) January 15, 2022

“Next, I heard was a picture of him wrapped in bandages

claiming accident while holding his cell phone.”

Ude further alleged that the singer has become “notorious

for collecting money from show promoters and not showing up.”

He also called on the musician to avoid his troubles by

paying him back the money.

“Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money

from show promoters and not showing up. He did that with a show in Uromi, Uyo

and other places,” he added.

“I am not one who would want to deal with folks in the

entertainment industry. Duncan should avoid my troubles and payback now!”

Duncan Mighty had earlier revealed he had an accident on his

to way Uyo in Akwa Ibom state.

The musician is yet to react to Ude’s allegation as of the

time of this report.

Sourced From Nigerian Music