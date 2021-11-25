Johnny Drille announce dates for Johnny’s Room Live concert in Lagos and Abuja

The music maverick has sung to over 10,000 fans since the inception of the event in 2018 and on the back of his debut album, Before We Fall Asleep, Johnny Drille plans to up the ante for this year’s edition of the concert. His 14-track debut project featured artists like Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Chylde, Cillsoul, Lagos Community Choir and veteran group, Styl-Plus.

The Lagos Edition will take place at the Muri Okunola Park on Victoria Island. This year’s event will also feature ‘Enter Johnny’s Room’- a unique opportunity for fans to take the stage and show their singing talent to thousands of people. Merch and memorabilia will be available at the venue.

Commenting on the concert, Johnny Drille says; “The plan is to make this year’s show the most special one yet. Me and you will make history again. Invite someone you love and care about and experience this moment together. I can’t wait to see you”

The concert is sponsored by Paga– the leading payments and financial services company, Tom Tom, and Johnny Walker.

Tickets are now available at www.Johnnysroomlive.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music