Joeboy says he is done with being a loverboy in his music

While breaking the lyrics down, Joeboy said that, “I think [Sip (Alcohol)] is really special for me, like seeing how big the song is becoming and how big it’s going to get because it was like a different step in my sound, not like the regular Joeboy sound from the beginning, which is more or less like this kind of “lover boy.”

“I was always like put in that box and I was like ‘nah, I’m done with this stuff.’ I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, but I just wanted to explore different sounds. And Alcohol is the first step in my sound evolving.”

Joeboy also reveals that he was nervous before the song dropped. Over the past year, Joeboy has been evolving. Last year, he dropped the song ‘Celebrate’ to break the ‘loverboy’ brand, but that didn’t work. He also made a song about dating an older doctor on his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic.

He has since evolved and gotten tattoos.

During the chat, Joeboy was also keen to point out that he’s not encouraging alcoholism with the song. Instead, he made it to highlight an aspect of life.

Verified by Genius is a show where ’emerging or niche artists’ break down lyrics to their songs. Over the past two years, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage have been on the show.

Watch the full chat below;

