Jammeh’s party defies him, maintains alliance with Barrow’s party

The party of former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has defied his opposition to an alliance entered into with current President Adama Barrow.

President Barrow formed his own political party months ago ahead of presidential elections next year.

That alliance has been criticized by many especially victims of brutalities under ex-leader Jammeh who are seeking justice.

For the first time Yahya Jammeh who is living in exile spoke about the alliance rejected it.

From Equatorial Guinea he told his supporters in the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party, that he was its chairman and flag-bearer and so could not agree to an alliance.

But the APRC leadership back in The Gambia is defying Jammeh who was defeated in 2016 presidential election by Barrow.

Mr Jammeh, was forced to step down after refusing to leave office following that electoral defeat.

Mr Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) says that it is sticking with the alliance despite Jammeh’s recent pronouncements.

NPP deputy spokesperson Seedy Njie told the BBC that the leadership of the APRC revealed that “the agreement with the NPP is intact and in full swing”.

Former Jammeh who has been in exile since 2017 in the Equatorial Guinea has vowed to return to the country.

He is heard in an audio telling a member of his Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party of his intention to come back from exile. In February this year there was tension in the Gambia among citizens over Yahya Jammeh‘s reported return from exile.

Source: Africafeeds.com