Jameson Announces Collaborative Music Project: “Confluence”

This 7-track Extended Playlist features work from disparate generations, vibes and styles of Nigerian music, with fusions of different schools of artistry and fresh takes on old loves.

Each song features a duo of artists combining previously released music into something fresh, pulsating and exciting. The EP is lovingly melded by sonic sorcerers Sess the PRBLM and Adey.

Jameson is the smooth Irish Whiskey that continues to fuel authentic moments of connection between individuals and within communities. From the bearded brothers who bond over their love of lush, bushy facial hair; to alternative communities united through their authentic spirit and love for fashion & music.

Nothing brings people together like music and as the brand believes ‘’you can be great on your own but we’re always better together’’, musical expressions have been a big part of the brand’s activity.

From its support of then-fledgling Tems on her freshman project Try Me, to collaborations since 2016 with alté pioneers DRB Las Gidi, Jameson has consistently supported alternative music.

The brand has shown support for numerous artists by powering their projects and giving them platforms to show their talent through partners like entertainment franchise: Mainland Block Party.

The Block Party has grown from an intimate monthly party in Ikeja to become Africa’s premier youth culture movement. They’ve created a magic formula that turns emerging artists into household names and has fixed itself firmly in the hearts and calendars of its loving followers.

Jameson’s continued love affair with MBP birthed Confluence, a blockbuster EP to celebrate the uniting power of music, keep the vibe and energy of the alternative movement alive and explore how #MusicBringsUsTogether.

This EP will be available to stream on your favourite platforms on April 2nd, 2021.

