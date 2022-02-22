JAC Motors unveiled as official automobile partner to The Voice Nigeria Season 4

It will be a smooth and enjoyable ride when Season 4 of the popular music talent show, The Voice Nigeria, kicks off with JAC Motors (Elizade JAC Autoland) emerging as the Official Automobile Partner to the leading talent show in Nigeria.

This revelation was made at a news briefing on Friday, February 18 at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, when organizers of The Voice Nigeria unveiled the Sponsors and Partners to the Season 4 edition of the show.

Explaining the company’s involvement at the event, Head, Brand Marketing & Development, JAC Motors, Franklyn Okotie, said it was excited at the opportunity to partner and contribute to talent development and the growth of the music industry in Nigeria because the company’s objectives align with that of The Voice Nigeria.

“The Voice Nigeria team are people who understand what they are doing, and because of that serious-mindedness, we are properly aligned. Therefore, it is a great privilege for us. We recognise the impact of The Voice Nigeria in developing the Nigerian entertainment industry, and we are proud to associate with this project.

“We understand the huge talent in Nigerians and as our music and artistry are beginning to rule the world, the winner of The Voice Nigeria deserves nothing but the best of the third-generation automobile, which JAC Motors offers”

Okotie further noted that not only will the vehicle brand be nurturing talents with its support for the show, it is also offering Nigerians a peep into its latest range of third-passenger vehicles and SUVs.

“We are introducing third-generation passenger vehicles into Nigeria in partnership with Volkswagen. This platform is an opportunity to showcase our brand further for what we represent; connect better with Nigerians along their passion point, and importantly reward talent with the winner of this show going home deservedly as a pioneer owner of our third-generation state of the art vehicle.” Okotie concluded.

The Managing Director Unity 1 Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Akin Salami, expressed delight with the growth of Nigeria’s music industry and JAC Motors’ generous support.

He said, “The Nigerian music industry has grown a lot in the past eighteen months, with Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy setting records globally. We believe the right thing for this industry is to discover and nurture talents, and we will continue to do so.”

Salami also hailed JAC Motors’ support: “We are pleased to have JAC Motors as Automobile Sponsor of the fourth season. They share our vision to continue providing a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage. With our exceptional sponsors, we are set to deliver a season as you’ve never seen before.”.

Speaking further on the contest, Salami disclosed that the show’s winner would go home with prizes better than the previous season, including a brand-new JAC car.

Registration for the new season of The Voice Nigeria opened at 6 pm, February 18, 2022, and the blind auditions, open to all 18 to 50 years who have resided in Nigeria for 12 consecutive years will commence soon.

This year’s edition will feature award-winning judges and hosts, with promises of exciting twists and turns, and several giveaways for the viewers.

Elizade JAC Autoland is the Exclusive assembler, retailer and distributor for the JAC Motors brand of Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Light Duty Trucks including the servicing and sales of spare parts for these vehicles.

Sourced From Nigerian Music