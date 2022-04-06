Iyanda Isiaka Sawaba, top Fuji music star dies

Popular Fuji music star, Iyanda Isiaka Sawaba is dead, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

This newspaper gathered that Sawaba died at UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State after suffering a partial stroke. He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on his way back from a party two weeks ago.

According to a reliable source, he had since been on oxygen at the Intensive Unit of UCH.

His death has sent shockwaves across the Fuji music industry. Born in Ghana on Sunday, 11 November, 1951, Sawaba hails from Ile Aperin in Orita-Aperin area of Ibadan, Oyo State. Southwest Nigeria.

Sawaba debuted with Omo Ewenla Tide’gbale from the stable of Olumo Records in 1974.

Sixty six years old Easy Sawaba held sway in the first half of the 1980s with his famous Pata-Olokun album.

Iyanda Sawaba as also fondly called has dropped more than 22 albums including Suru, Igbo Odaju, Pata Olokun, Ayetoto and Oroseniwo among others from the stable of old Adetunji Records (Babalaje Records) owned by the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1.

He became more popular with his leading role among the then younger generation of Fuji musicians who supported the late Fuij icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister when the supremacy rivalry between the former and General Kollington Ayinla was red hot.

