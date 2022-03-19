Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, others debut as Real Housemates of Lagos

A reality television show, The Real Housewives of Lagos is set to start airing exclusively on video streaming platform, Showmax, on April 8, 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

The show follows the opulent lives of six ladies, believed to be the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

One of the ‘housewives’ is Carolyna Hutchings, the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. She is a mother of three children.

Another ‘housewife’ is Laura Ikeji, a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur. The mother of two is married to a former Super Eagles player, Christopher Kanu.

Chioma Ikokwu, a lawyer is also a co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand, Good Hair Limited, and Brass and Copper Restaurant and Lounge. She also runs a women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation.

Another housemate is Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three kids, and is married to musician and photographer, Segun Wealth.

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

On the other hand, Mariam Timmer is a public relations expert and CEO of Six Sixteen Agency. She is married to John Timmer with whom she has a daughter.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music