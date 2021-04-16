I’ve never been in relationship but I’m sleeping with someone -Peruzzi

Peruzzi, Nigerian R&B musician, has claimed that he has never been in a relationship before. The singer spoke during a chat with Beat…

Peruzzi, Nigerian

R&B musician, has claimed that he has never been in a relationship before.

The singer spoke during a chat with Beat 99 FM following

the release of his latest studio album ‘Rum

and Boogie‘.

“I’m seeing many people but nobody is seeing me back. It’s a

problem. No, I’m not actively in a relationship. Well, I’m sleeping with

somebody. These days I run away, wahala no dey finish. My exes have turned

feminists,” he said.

When asked if he thinks relationships are overrated, he

replied: “I don’t know, I haven’t been in a relationship.” On being single, the

singer went ahead and teased: “It’s just crazy. Single life, I’ll just keep

sleeping with somebody.”

Peruzzi also talked about what he thinks is the next move in

his music career, saying he’s eying international collaborations.

“I’m trying to do more international collaborations. I don’t

even mean like yankee-yankee. Just like East Africa, as long as it’s

cross-border. My target is Africa for now because I feel like that’s the next

step,” the 31-year-old added.

On how he relates with other artistes on the DMW (Davido

Music Worldwide) label, he explained: “I feel like focus is key when we come

together to do something. I don’t think it’s about any particular individual

but the group.

“It’s about what

we’re supposed to achieve. Nobody is trying to be the first to come up with the

best idea. We were supposed to do a DMW album last year but everyone got busy

plus covid and all. I feel like it’s this year.”

Peruzzi also reacted to the popular claims about him being a

cousin to Chioma Avril, Davido’s fiance, saying: “You know how you’ll be

related but not blood-blood. You’d be like ‘my cousin, my cousin’ and everyone

runs with that.”

The singer had earlier said that it’s absurd for some people

to accuse him of sleeping with

Chioma.

He had also narrated how

he once lost N400,000 given to him by Davido for his trip to Dubai.

