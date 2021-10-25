“I’ve Missed So Many Flights Because I Live In Lekki,” Singer Nathaniel Bassey Laments

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey, has cried out about the situation of traffic in Lekki where he lives.

The gospel minister wrote on his Instagram page that living in Lekki, especially after Chevron, can only be described as “trials and tribulations”, adding that no one should consistently be in such traffic for a long time.

Nathaniel Bassey also noted that the fact that developers are still building houses in Lekki with occupants who have at least two cars means that Lekki, Chevron, VGC, and Ajah may not really be the place to be.

Nathaniel Bassey went on to add that he has missed countless flights because he lives in Lekki.

