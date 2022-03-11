I’ve been paying a ‘runs girl’ not to release my sex tape — Popular Nigerian singer

Popular singer, Harrysong, has shared a message he got from his blackmailer after he publicly announced that he was being blackmailed.

He revealed on Wednesday that he was being blackmailed by a prostitute, also known as “runs girl” to release his sex tape.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories, the alleged blackmailer slammed him for going public about her threats.

She also revealed that she would be sending the sex tapes to various blogs.

Harrysong also revealed that he was tired of paying the blackmailer.

He wrote: “Any runs girl that put up an unpaid sex scandal about me any time soon, don’t believe her.

“I’ve paid and paid and paid just to calm her down, but she’s threatening.”

Meanwhile, Harrysong joins the list of celebrities who have been embroiled in sex tape blackmails in recent times.

In 2021, music star Tiwa Savage revealed that she was being blackmailed with her sex tape.

However, the sex tape was released.

Socialite Toke Makinwa suffered a similar fate in 2020.

Harrysong got married to Alexer Gopa in 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December that same year.

Sourced From Nigerian Music