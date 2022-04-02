(INTERVIEW)How Tony Allen inspired my music – Tunji Allen

Tunji Allen’s arrival in the music industry with his incoming EP promises to give an extra spice and hopes to take Afrobeat vibrant sounds to that A+ level globally.

The Nigerian Afrobeat music star and music producer, who is also the grandson of the late Legendary drummer, Tony Allen, whom he worked with as a songwriter, singer, and rapping on the track… ”We Are One”, a smash hit song released in 2021.

Tunji Allen is best described as a creative hybrid of African melody, rapper, and groove beats, who took his sound and made it his own by watching closely, creating his type of craft from the inspiration of his Tony Allen, his musical influence.

In this interview, he spoke about his musical family background, the influence of his late grandfather, Legendary Tony Allen on his music, and his upcoming debut EP “Allenco Bloodline”.

Tell us about yourself and growing up?

I’m Tunji Allen,..the grandson of the late Legendary Drummer (Tony Allen). I’m a Recording Artist, Songwriter, Singer, and Rapper…All-In-One.

I grew up in a musical family, my family involves in music for a long time and it has been an awesome journey learning growing up.

When did you start making music?

I started professionally recording in 2004 with a music group I set up with pals then called “The Unstoppable” and later went solo in 2006 in order to pursue my career.

How would you describe your music/sound?

Basically, Afrobeat, Afrofusion mixed with modern Jazz and percussion.

How hard are you working on this project, especially with the COVID-19?

To be honest, things were so hard juggling family life, work, and music. Also, experiment with different sounds and work hard in studios with various producers, to bring the fans the best sounds.

Who inspired you as an artiste and musically?

That’s Legendary Tony Allen (Allenco) not only because he is my grandfather. But he had always found time to teach and guide me right from the early stages, about the industry and getting the basics right that helps build my own kinda sound.

He was also the biggest artiste to have opened the stage for, it was during a Performance at French Cultural Center in 2006.

How do you come about your inspiration and when you write music?

I write anytime, anywhere depending on how the inspiration comes, mood, sometimes it happens when I’m out & about; I see something to write and later hit the studio, or’ firstly, I do a voice note on phone.

What do you think about the state of Afrobeat and Afrobeats?

It’s getting to greater heights and now the world knows about this great genre.

Let’s talk about your incoming project, ALLENCO BLOODLINE EP

Basically, the title said it all, it’s six tracks EP. Which as the best touches of uniqueness with vibrant dance feelings and features from Legendary Tony Allen was on the beat before his passing.

I also got a wonderful classical Guitarist/Musicians- (Aitua) good friend of mine from Paris on it with various producers from Paris, and Lagos and also finalized the mix and mastering in London.

What should the public expect from this project?

Nothing but the best, I kept it simple like my grandpa always says. A feel of a different world with cultural tunes and pure vibes lyrics that will get you amazed.

Who are the top artistes you want to collaborate with?

Anyone with great initiative I’m open to working with people who love good music…Inquiries/Booking (via) my management.

What have you learned in the music industry so far?

Consistency, production, hard graft, and dedication in this business.

Do you remember the first song you made and what was the reaction?

That’s was “Atilowo”, it was a wonderful experience and that kept me grounded, few other tracks, and kept me wanting to do more.

What are you listening to in the world right now?

Depending on the mood/vibes of the song I’m listening to, I choose to always listen to good music and great artists of various genres.

How do you feel when you are on stage?

It’s an experience I don’t want to end, it brings joy and fulfillment when on stage performing to your fans.

Tell us about your plan for your incoming EP.

It’s going to be massive and different continents will also be watching, what I will say is that stay tuned and please follow me on my social platforms for more Information because you wouldn’t want to miss it.

What is next for Tunji Allen?

My EP will be coming out soon and I will like my fans to follow me on my YouTube Channel as well.

Sourced From Nigerian Music