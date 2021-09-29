Interswitch One Africa Music Fest Brings The Ultimate Afrobeats Party To Brooklyn

The world is looking forward to the “Interswitch One Africa Music Fest 2021”, which is a huge concert put together by Event Promotion Company Upfront and Personal Global Management Consultants (UPGMC LLC).

On Friday 17th of September, 2021, there was a press briefing held with media at Fuse Radio in Victoria Island, Lagos – Nigeria, to share details on the upcoming event.







Going into the fifth year, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest will be a night to remember for music lovers across the world. As the breezy humidity lurked in the New York City air Friday night (October 01), thousands of concert-goers from various parts of America and the world will flock to Brooklyn’s Coney Island Amphitheater in their best and Afrocentric-inspired attire to hear jams from many of The Motherland’s most influential Afrobeats artistes namely:

Kranium, Flavour, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Harmonize, Busiswa, D12, Wurld, Oxlade, Bella Shmurda, Rema, Kwaw Kese, Tome, DJ Buka, DJ Big Skipp, DJ Young Kofi and many more.

The CEO, PaulO also emphasized on the uniqueness of the 2021 Return to New York. Saying this year would be a double celebration as we celebrate with Nigeria on her 61st Independence Day Anniversary and also celebrating Africa’s heritage through scintillating performances by Artistes rooted in Africa’s heritage.

He also added that African talents and Art are making headlines on a global level and everyone is noticing the paradigm shift. There is no better time than now to continuously export Africa’s substantial blend of quality Afrocentric music to the world while leveraging on the fast growing African Entertainment industry.

There’s an opportunity to build something that can truly transform the creative industry, and that’s exactly what we are providing. While we pounder on the diversity and opportunities of the African Talents and Art, there is a need to also reflect on the fundamental drivers of this change, and how the industry leaders, promoters and stakeholders leverage and integrate expertize, influence and network for growth.

The bottom line is; We are creating an atmosphere where African Talents can be showcased globally while demonstrating that the industry means business.

We look forward to welcome you all to an unforgettable culture clash.

