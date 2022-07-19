Inspector-General Of Police Orders Probe Of Musician, Portable Over Links To ‘One Million Boys’ Gang

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the probe of controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, more commonly known as Portable, over his alleged ties to One Million Boys, a notorious gang.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Portable openly bragged that he established two terror gangs, “One Million Boys” and “Ajah Boys” in Lagos State.







Speaking in Yoruba, the Zazu crooner in a viral video boasted that he was not scared of anyone.

In the video seen by SaharaReporters, Portable said, “Open your ears and be listening. Have you heard of Ajah Boys, One Million Boys? I established them. Go and ask Sammy Larry.”

According to him, socialites Samlarry Eletu and Abu Abel knew him back in the day.

Ajah Boys and One Million Boys are gangs known for engaging in violent activities and terrorising residents of Lagos with dangerous weapons.

In a statement, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said the Lagos Commissioner of Police had been asked to investigate Portable.

























“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

Ever since he came to the limelight in December 2021 after the release of his song, ‘Zazu Zeh’, in which he featured top artiste and record label boss, Olamide, practically no month has gone by without Portable, being in the news for negative reasons.

He was backlashed some hours ago for congratulating the Osun State governorship winner, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after supporting the opposition party.

