Insecurity: ‘Forgive Nigerians who called you names’ – J. Martins begs Jonathan

Martins Okwun, the singer better known as J. Martins, has pleaded with Goodluck Jonathan, former president, to forgive Nigerians who “betr…

Martins

Okwun, the singer better known as J. Martins, has pleaded with Goodluck

Jonathan, former president, to forgive Nigerians who “betrayed and called him

names” during his administration.

The

musician was comparing the wave of insecurity under the ex-president to that of

Muhammadu Buhari, his successor, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Jonathan

lost his re-election bid to Buhari, presidential candidate of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2015 general elections.

His

critics at the time had tackled his administration for not doing enough to

address the challenges facing the country, particularly insecurity.

But Buhari

has also faced a similar fate in recent times with many Nigerians lamenting the

widespread insecurity and other challenges confronting the country under his

watch.

According

to the singer, Nigerians enjoyed better security as well as freedom of

expression under Jonathan than what is currently obtainable in the country.

The

‘Oyoyo’ crooner also alleged that corruption, which the Jonathan-led

administration was accused of, has worsened under his successor.

“Jonathan Oh Jonathan. The freedom of speech

we all enjoyed during your stay in office as president of Nigeria is no longer

available. Yes, we never valued it then sir,” he wrote.

“The

corruption your government was accused off then have now graduated with a

double PhD in this prestigious government and yet they’ve kept a blind eye

thinking that they will all go free? even if they leave government today? Nope

never!

“There is

no part of this country that’s not under attack, if not banditry, it’s

kidnapping or Boko Haram or killing of security officers, these things were

never heard off before but now it is our everyday living experience.

“Oh

Jonathan I know you were called all sorts of names, those who betrayed you some

of them are dead while many of them have no shame, they’re still busy jumping

from one political party to another. The few others can not look at you in the

face because they failed to learn from Judas who betrayed his master.”

The

43-year-old singer said present realities have shown that Nigerians did not

appreciate Jonathan’s efforts enough when he was in power.

J. Martins

also said by forgiving those who betrayed him in 2015, his blessings would help

in healing the country.

“Please, I

have a question for you and in as much I recognise that you are not a perfect

person sir, you could have also had some mistakes you made in times past but

sir, can you forgive all those who betrayed you and bless this country from

your heart?” he added.

“I know

you would say you’re not a pastor but you’re a father and fathers’ blessings go

a long way in helping his children succeed sir, please and please sir, do this

for us all.”

