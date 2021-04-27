Insecurity: ‘Forgive Nigerians who called you names’ – J. Martins begs Jonathan
Martins Okwun, the singer better known as J. Martins, has pleaded with Goodluck Jonathan, former president, to forgive Nigerians who “betr…
Martins
Okwun, the singer better known as J. Martins, has pleaded with Goodluck
Jonathan, former president, to forgive Nigerians who “betrayed and called him
names” during his administration.
The
musician was comparing the wave of insecurity under the ex-president to that of
Muhammadu Buhari, his successor, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Jonathan
lost his re-election bid to Buhari, presidential candidate of the All
Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2015 general elections.
His
critics at the time had tackled his administration for not doing enough to
address the challenges facing the country, particularly insecurity.
But Buhari
has also faced a similar fate in recent times with many Nigerians lamenting the
widespread insecurity and other challenges confronting the country under his
watch.
According
to the singer, Nigerians enjoyed better security as well as freedom of
expression under Jonathan than what is currently obtainable in the country.
The
‘Oyoyo’ crooner also alleged that corruption, which the Jonathan-led
administration was accused of, has worsened under his successor.
“Jonathan Oh Jonathan. The freedom of speech
we all enjoyed during your stay in office as president of Nigeria is no longer
available. Yes, we never valued it then sir,” he wrote.
“The
corruption your government was accused off then have now graduated with a
double PhD in this prestigious government and yet they’ve kept a blind eye
thinking that they will all go free? even if they leave government today? Nope
never!
“There is
no part of this country that’s not under attack, if not banditry, it’s
kidnapping or Boko Haram or killing of security officers, these things were
never heard off before but now it is our everyday living experience.
“Oh
Jonathan I know you were called all sorts of names, those who betrayed you some
of them are dead while many of them have no shame, they’re still busy jumping
from one political party to another. The few others can not look at you in the
face because they failed to learn from Judas who betrayed his master.”
The
43-year-old singer said present realities have shown that Nigerians did not
appreciate Jonathan’s efforts enough when he was in power.
J. Martins
also said by forgiving those who betrayed him in 2015, his blessings would help
in healing the country.
“Please, I
have a question for you and in as much I recognise that you are not a perfect
person sir, you could have also had some mistakes you made in times past but
sir, can you forgive all those who betrayed you and bless this country from
your heart?” he added.
“I know
you would say you’re not a pastor but you’re a father and fathers’ blessings go
a long way in helping his children succeed sir, please and please sir, do this
for us all.”