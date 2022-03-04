Impakt Events births Sand Music Gospel Concert

Impakt Events, organisers of the Sand Music Festival, has unveiled a new product: Sand Music Gospel Concert, which will debut this coming May.

According to communication from Impakt Events, the all-gospel event will bring together gospel musicians from Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Impakt Events director Lucius Banda said the new product on their platform has been curated following several developments, one of them being the need to honour the impact that gospel music has had on the Sand Music Festival platform.

“One member of the Zembani music family Wendy Harawa has recently done collaborations with some musicians from the region. We thought we could expand from her exploits and come up with a gospel concert which represents the Sadc region,” he said.

Banda said the 24-hour gospel music concert will be rotating within the three cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre unlike the Sand Music Festival, which only takes place in the lakeshore districts of Salima and Mangochi.

Traditionally, the Sand Music brand has dedicated the last day of their annual three-day festival to gospel music and Banda said the latest development signals changes that may affect the usual set-up of the annual music festival.

He said: “During our SandFest schedule, you will note that we have a lot of idle time and we want to feel that space so we can make the schedule as compact as possible. This means the Sunday gospel performances will be moved to Saturday.

“On the other hand, a lot of people leave the venue on Sunday before the gospel performances and we are trying to assess if there is need for us to stay beyond that. Depending on the feedback that we will receive, we can move towards the direction of making it a two-day event.”

On her part, Harawa said there is a lot of enthusiasm from gospel artists from across Africa to come and perform in Malawi and she hopes that the Sand Music Gospel Concert will be one of the biggest gospel music gatherings in Africa.

“You talk of the Sipho Makhabanes, Levixones and many more, they are all excited at the prospect of coming to Malawi for the event. We won’t announce the dates of the festival because of the interactive promotion we are running, but the dates have already been identified,” she said.

Gospel artist Ethel Kamwendo-Banda has taken part in Sand Music Festival events and she has welcomed the idea of having a dedicated gospel concert.

She said: “Of course, when people leave before our performances it is not something that bothers us. Much as God wants everyone on His side, the gospel is not about numbers. God acts on those who are willing to listen to His word. We hope this festival will maximise on that.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music