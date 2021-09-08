I’m proud to be Nigerian again – Fani-Kayode on onslaught against bandits in North

Nigerian human rights lawyer and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lauded the Nigerian security operatives over the ongoing battle against bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements in the North.

In a recent post on his official Facebook page, Fani-Kayode said the “gallant warriors are kicking”. According to him, the gunshots sounds like music to his ears.

Boosting their morale, the former Minister thanked the operatives for their courage and sacrifice for the entire nation.

The post reads, “In Zamfara State and all over the core North today our brave fighters and gallant warriors are KICKING THE ARSE and beating the daylights out of the bloodthirsty killer bandits and blood-lusting murderous terrorists.

“This is like like music to my ears! I am proud to be a Nigerian again! Keep going boys and hit them with all you have got. Thanks for your courage and sacrifice!

“Al Hamdu! Praise the LORD! Glory, Hallelujah”!

Kano is home to Nigerians – Osinbajo says at Emir Bayero’s coronation

Sourced From Nigerian Music