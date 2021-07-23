I’m Born For Music, Says Jose Phyn





Nigeria’s songwriter and singer, Solomon Josephine with the stage name ‘José Phyn’, has described her venturing into music as a divine calling which happened naturally.

Jose Phyn, who is also a performing artist and an actress, said in a recent interview that: “Entertainment for me has always been something I find myself doing and it’s one of those things that gives me joy and fulfillment while growing up. I was usually one of the best dancers back then in the neighborhood and everybody just loved it when I danced. My friends usually came to get me to dance at an uninvited party in the hood and just because I love music so much I’ll find myself doing all the steps.





“I got so much in love with music and realized I was born for it, to create magic and I wanted the whole world to hear my voice.”

Revealing what led her into the world of entertainment, Jose Phyn, who was born and brought up in Lagos, Nigeria and hails from Benin, Edo State, said: “So one day, I was listening to a radio station and they played a song by Rihanna featuring Ne-Yo titled: ‘Hate that I love you’. It got me so love-struck, influenced and very inspired, I said to myself, I can do this and can be better.

That’s how I got motivated to writing my own songs in my early teens, growing and grooming myself.

“I grew up listening to the likes of 2Face and the Plantation Boys, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Daddy Shokey, Tony Tetuila, Beyoncé, Brandy and others who are some of the music icons I love their songs.”





According to her, her inspiration comes from nowhere as her songs are about “feelings, reality, real life experiences and sometimes imaginary fictions. I could get inspired by my own story, by people’s story, my environment, nature, love, music or by just listening to sounds you know. Basically, it just depends on my mood and zone.”

Jose Phyn has a lot going for her which she is working on, she said: “I do a whole lot of things because I try to manage my time efficiently and I can be very multitasking at the same time. I’m currently working on building my brand as an influencer and also in the music and Fashion industry.“

If Jose Phyn were not to be into music today, the graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Ikeja (NIJ) where she studied Mass Communication revealed that “Maybe I would have been an On Air Personality (OAP) that is, newscaster or a radio presenter, a producer, a model or a chef because I like food.”

Recollecting her childhood growing up, Jose Phyn said that it was exciting experience where she grew up in Onipanu and Ilupeju areas of Lagos state, adding that: “Growing up for me was really usual and fun, I was just like every normal kid not like I was born with a silver spoon or something. But then, I have good memories growing up and sometimes wish we could just go back to the days we played Ten Ten, tell folktales under the moon light or days when peaceful carnivals where conducted by youths and ended up choosing queens and kings that represented each streets. Omg, that was a good one.”

She sees herself at the pinnacle of her career in the next two years.

“I see myself becoming an household name and carving a niche for myself in the music industry, going on an international tour, having my own music concert and more albums,” she said.

Jose Phyn is a child of her parents; they gave her all support to do what she desired from her heart.

“My parents were my biggest fan and support system at the beginning till now. They made me believe in myself and help me to be better. I could remember when I write songs and while rehearsing they will sing with me and be like yo ‘this song lit’ even though sometimes might not be too good. They encourage and inspire me a lot of times.”

