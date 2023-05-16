Illegal mining pit caves in killing 7 and trapping 17 in Ghana

An illegal mining pit in Ghana’s Birim North district of the Eastern Region has caved in on miners killing seven people so far.

The illegal mining pit unexpectedly caved in on the workers on Monday. Five of the miners have now been rescued at the Korle Teye Takorso site.

Rescuers say 17 others remain trapped under the collapsed mining pit.

Journalists have been prevented from covering the incident by local miners leading the rescue missions.

Reporters were prevented from taking photographs of the incident and then were reportedly chased them away. The government is yet to comment on the incident.

Heavy rains on Monday morning in most parts of the country could have triggered the pit to collapse, according to local officials.

Ghana continues to battle illegal mining despite a government crackdown on the activity.

In April 2023, 17 miners were killed when an illegal mining pit caved in. Several deaths have also been recorded in Ghana in the past from illegal mining.

Source: Africafeeds.com