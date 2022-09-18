“I’ll Make You Leave Nigeria” – Davido Tells Troll Who Threatened Chioma

David Adeleke, best known by his stage name Davido, has replied a man who threatened to slap his babymama, Chioma for a statement she made.

Everything started when Adewale Adeleke, the brother of Davido, flaunted a 90 million naira custom-built Bentley Bentayga.

Chioma just congratulated him in his comment section by writing, “Congrats, bro.”

A commenter responded to the statement by criticizing her for being impolite with her words and saying that if he were Adewale, he would have hit her.

He wrote: “You are rude, if na me I for slap you, rephrase your sentence with respect”.

Davido became infuriated with this statement and vowed to make him “run” away from Nigeria.

‘@bighush7 you go slap who? Ok u go run from Nigeria .. bet it’, the singer said.

The commenter later apologized and begged for forgiveness, he said; ‘@davido I nor try am prize you ooooo!!! Na your grace I wan tap from and I don get am ooo forgive me!!! Na you I they with ooo’.

See post below:

