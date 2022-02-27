Ijekimora releases new song

Singer, Ijeoma Ononobi, aka ‘Ijekimora’, has released a new song titled, Temptation.

According to a statement made available to Sunday Scoop by the singer, it is a feel good song produced by Kel-P, and has the ability to make listeners groove along.

The statement read in part, “It has an afrobeats vibe, which makes it very relatable and relevant to Nigerians and Africans in general.

“With the infusion of relatable lyrics and an outstanding sonic delivery, it comes with a replay value.”

Born in Nigeria and raised in Texas, United States of America, Ijekimora is a ‘soulful’ singer who is ‘sonically blending her Pan-African sound with her western influence. Her love for the hip-hop culture is reflected in her musical approach and demeanor, which carries a punch of introspection as she speaks in various languages’.

