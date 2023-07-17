I’Il continue to make music, says Nigerian Idol Season 8 winner

Victory Gbakara, winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 8, said on Sunday that going forward after the show, he would continue to make music.

Gbakara, who said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the grand finale ceremony in Lagos, added that for him, it felt great to be the winner of the musical competition.

“I feel great; I feel very good being the winner of this competition. I will be going for a thanksgiving in the church and after this am going to be making music.

“To my fans, I want to say thank you, this is possible because of you and am grateful for giving me the opportunity to make this and for believing in my dreams and making my dreams possible.

“To MultiChoice, I say a profound thank you; I am humbled and grateful. I pray that we have more deals coming in to work together.

“I can’t just wait to be part of the MultiChoice family deeper and deeper as time goes on,” he said.

He advised everyone aspiring to achieve remarkable success to pray always concerning their dream, believe that the dream would be a reality, and work hard for it to come to pass.

Gbakara was announced winner of the show after eight highly competitive weeks which commenced on DStv and GOtv on April 23.

The 25-year-old lawyer has walked away with N‎35m cash, a brand new SUV, one Bigi Refrigerator, and a year’s contract for the supply of Bigi soft drinks.

He also went home with an all-expenses-paid trip courtesy of Tecno, a music record deal by a reputable label that will include a video shoot, one year supply of WAW detergent, and a fully installed DStv Explora with one year of Premium subscription.

Speaking on the grand finale, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice, Dr Busola Tejumola said: “At Multichoice, we are very intentional about what our content can do for our audience and the community at large.

“Beyond its entertainment value, Nigerian Idol is a catalyst for economic growth toward enriching lives and we are happy to be a part of Victory Gbakara’s journey.”

Nigerian Idol Season 8 was sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile. (NAN)

Sourced From Nigerian Music

