Ighalo Plays Tope Alabi’s Song To Celebrate New Month

Nigeria forward Odion ghalo is no doubt delighed to be alive today to witness the beginning of a new month, Completesports.com reports.

In an Instagram post Monday morning, Ighalo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al Shabab posted a video showing him a car singing to Tope Alabi’s song.

“Gratitude is a must for me. Happy new month to y’all,” he posted @ighalojude.

The 32-year-old moved to the Saudi club in February after a short loan spell at Premier League giants Manchester United Football Club.

He has scored nine goals in 10 league appearances for the Lions this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.