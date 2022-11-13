Ifeanyi Adeleke: Davido Spotted With Swollen Eyes, Nigerians Express Concern For Him

Some Nigerians have expressed concern for Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, as he stepped out for the first time since the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Naija News recalls that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland lost their three-year-old son to a drowning accident on Monday, 31st October 2022.

In a video making the rounds online, the singer was spotted at a barber’s shop where he was having a clean shave and accompanied by some of his 30BG crew.

The video shows that the singer has been weeping over the tragic incident as he looks worn out with swollen eyes.

While attempting to wave off the sad face, Davido smiled at the videographer but his countenance still shows he is really in pain.

This sparked reactions online as many Nigerians expressed concern for the singer and also showered prayers on him.

emi_ni_tiwa wrote: “Look at this poor baby look at all that swollen eyes sending him so much love and light”

iamwilliamcombs wrote: “Chai the eyes are so swollen. It’s well”

bmfbbnupdate wrote: “All I can see his a father grieving over his Child. Stay strong David. The Lord is your strength”

nekkycutie wrote: “If only tears could bring him back. See his swollen eyes and it doesn’t look like they are coming down anytime soon. I can only imagine Chioma’s state right now. Comfort them dear Holy Spirit”

brie_lyn_ wrote: “His face is swollen chai…. it is well chiomaxdavido”

ollyporshglow_skincare wrote: “You could see the pain through his eyes he’s just trying to be a man.. it is well”

_rachygift wrote: “God pls grant this family peace! this man has been crying”

bluevelvety wrote: “May God Almighty comfort you and Chioma”

dadspet2020 wrote: “See as man eyes be,how much more CHIOMA THE WOMAN GOD PLS KEEP COMFORTING THEM”

import__smartly wrote: “Chaiiii this man is still crying see his eyes ooo so sorry God will give you another child”

olakunmiadeyemi wrote: “I don’t even know why am suddenly teary eyes. Sorry bros.”

princessjoyluv wrote: He’s been crying ,eyes swollen. Lord comfort his family.

